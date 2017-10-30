Magic's Top Performers vs. Pelicans: Jonathon Simmons

It’s a rerun Magic fans adore watching over and over and over. Looking like a prized free agent acquisition, Jonathon Simmons has been arguably the league’s best sixth man in the early stages of this season.

A G League tryout hopeful a few years back, Simmons posted 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in Monday’s win. A night ago he exploded for a career-best 27 points against the Hornets. The Houston native has scored in double figures in each of the first seven games.