Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: Jonathon Simmons

Jonathon Simmons’ toughness and intensity is rubbing off onto his new teammates. He plays with so much passion and ferocity, which has helped the Magic counter opponent runs early in the season. Acquired by the Magic in free agency after the Spurs renounced his rights, the once G League tryout hopeful has been relentless attacking the basket.

He had a big impact in Tuesday’s win with some tenacious defense down the stretch, particularly on D’Angelo Russell. Simmons also made eight of his 10 free throw attempts and finished with 12 points, three rebounds and two assists.