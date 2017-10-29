Magic's Top Performers vs. Hornets: Terrence Ross

Struggling with his shot the last few games, Terrence Ross was much more aggressive in Sunday’s loss. He finished with 17 points on 6-of-15 shooting from the field. The Magic need Ross, a dynamic athlete, a streaky outside shooter and a versatile defender, to get into a rhythm.

Acquired by the Magic last season in the Serge Ibaka trade, Ross is shooting just 23 percent from 3-point range this season. He has contributed in other ways, though, including coming up with a huge steal on D’Angelo Russell in the final moments of last week’s win over the Nets.