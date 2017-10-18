Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat: Elfrid Payton

When the Magic altered their style of play last season, Elfrid Payton’s game really soared. He thrives in an up-tempo offense, which helped him notch five triple-doubles and average 8.4 assists and 7.0 rebounds after the All-Star break.

EP did an excellent job sticking to his principles in Wednesday’s win. He posted 13 points, which included a few acrobatic driving layups, nine assists and three rebounds. He also collected three steals, a testament to how aggressive and feisty he was on defense. Payton does need to cut down on the turnovers (four), though.