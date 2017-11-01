Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies: Evan Fournier

It’s almost unreal how locked in Evan Fournier has been since the season started. Some wondered if perhaps he had already reached his ceiling. That judgment has proven to be imprecise.

Fournier delivered another outstanding performance in Wednesday’s victory with 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists. He shot 9-of-16 from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. Among all NBA starters, only C.J. McCollum and his teammate, Aaron Gordon, have higher 3-point percentages.

As a team, Orlando drilled 13 threes against the Grizzlies. Ranked first in 3-point percentage, the Magic have made double-digit treys in six of their first eight games.