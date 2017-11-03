Magic's Top Performers vs. Bulls: Jonathan Isaac

Jonathan Isaac and Lauri Markkanen, the sixth and seventh overall picks in last June’s NBA Draft, went head-to-head for the first time in their pro careers. Isaac, more known at this stage of his development as a defensive enforcer and versatile athlete, recorded eight points, two rebounds and one assist. Markkanen, a crafty scorer with a lethal outside jumper, tallied 13 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Both of these rookies have a chance to be special.