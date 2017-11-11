Magic's Top Performers vs. Suns: Aaron Gordon

From a potential Sixth Man of the Year candidate (Jonathon Simmons) to a Most Improved Player contender, Aaron Gordon continues to play remarkably well and shoot the 3-ball with incredible proficiency. AG knocked down both of his 3-point attempts and shot 7-of-9 from the floor in Friday’s win. He scored a game-high 22 points and added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block.

A 28.8 percent 3-point shooter last season, Gordon has made 25 of his 42 attempts (59.5 percent) from beyond the arc so far this year. This significant improvement is a testament to AG’s tremendous work ethic, determination and confidence.