Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: Bismack Biyombo and Jonathan Isaac

This is the second time this season Bismack Biyombo and Jonathan Isaac have been tied together in the top performers feature. And it’s primarily because of their collective defensive effort. Biyombo, a well-known rim protector, and Isaac, a blossoming defensive enforcer, have excellent chemistry when they are on the floor together.

Biyombo tallied five points, eight rebounds and two blocks in Friday’s win, while Isaac had six points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. They also combined to alter many of San Antonio’s shots near the basket. The Spurs shot 33.7 percent from the field.