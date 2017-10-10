Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: #3 Bismack Biyombo

While he’s not known for his offensive repertoire, Bismack Biyombo was in rhythm during Tuesday’s exhibition. He knocked down a couple mid-range jumpers, was superb finishing when he rolled inside and he slammed home two crucial dunks down the stretch.

The seven-year NBA veteran posted 18 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot. Also important, Biyombo is 8-of-9 from the free throw line this preseason. He shot just 53 percent from the stripe in 2016-17.