Magic's Top Performers vs. Pelicans: Marreese Speights

Marreese Speights is nicknamed Mo’ Buckets for good reason. When he’s on, he’s on and the green light never switched to red in New Orleans on Monday. Speights posted 18 points – all coming from behind the 3-point line. He connected on four of his six triples early in the fourth when the Magic busted the game open.

Thrilled to play for the team he grew up watching from nearby St. Petersburg, Speights became a proficient 3-point shooter playing on the West Coast the last few years (with Warriors and Clippers). He knocked down 103 triples in L.A. last season.