Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: #1 Nikola Vucevic

Extending his range and becoming a more dependable 3-point shooter was at the forefront of Nikola Vucevic’s development entering this season. Spread fives help space the floor and open up more drive-and-kick opportunities for attacking wing players.

As part of his extraordinary night – highlighted by a career-best 41 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three assists – Vucevic made six of his eight 3-point attempts (17-of-22 overall). He knocked down 23 threes all of last season. As a team, Orlando buried 18 threes.

Vucevic joined Shaquille O'Neal, Tracy McGrady and Dwight Howard as the only players in Magic history with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in a game.