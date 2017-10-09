Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #3 Nikola Vucevic

We already know Nikola Vucevic is very skilled offensively. He’s an above average mid-range shooter and he has nice footwork and post moves. Starting his sixth season in Orlando, Vucevic is also working extensively on becoming a more dependable stretch five. What’s very undervalued and underappreciated about his game, though, is his court vision and passing.

Vucevic dished out four assists to go along with scoring nine points, grabbing 14 rebounds and blocking two shots on Monday.