Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks: Jonathon Simmons

Jonathon Simmons came on strong late in the third quarter and into the fourth when he scored 13 of his 16 points. Ultra-aggressive and persistent, as usual, Simmons did a superb job initiating and absorbing contact on his drives to the rim. He also drilled a 3-pointer during that stretch when the Magic began to pull away.

While he’s capable of playing point guard – like he showed in stretches of each of the last two games when Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin were out – Simmons is much more comfortable when he’s an attacking wing player rather than a primary facilitator.