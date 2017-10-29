Magic's Top Performers vs. Hornets: Jonathon Simmons

The season is only six games old but it sure looks like the pickup of Jonathon Simmons in free agency was a steal for the Magic. Just a G League tryout hopeful a few years back, Simmons erupted for a career-best 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from 3-point range in Sunday’s loss.

His craftiness and persistence makes him a terrific pick-and-roll weapon and he’s willing to absorb contact on his drives (shot 6-of-9 from free throw line). Simmons also appears to be a much-improved 3-point shooter. He only shot 29 percent from long distance last year.