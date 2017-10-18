Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat: Terrence Ross

The Magic outscored the Heat by 18 when Terrence Ross was on the floor. He was superb defensively (two steals and a few deflections). Ross, who the Magic acquired around the All-Star break last season and helped change this team’s style of play, did a terrific job pushing the pace.

A streaky shooter and phenomenal athlete in transition, Ross tallied 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. He made three of his seven 3-point attempts and dished out, arguably, the pass of the night when he found Nikola Vucevic underneath for a dunk.