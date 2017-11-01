Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies: Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon is making a habit of knocking down clutch shots. A little over a week ago in a win over the Nets, AG buried a pressure-packed 3-pointer with under a minute remaining. This time in a hostile environment, the four-year pro sank another clutch three. Wide open in the left corner, Gordon rose up and swished the go-ahead triple with 51 seconds left.

Gordon had a very efficient night – 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point distance. He also hauled down seven rebounds, dished out two assists, accumulated two steals and rejected one shot.