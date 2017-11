Evan Fournier posted 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. He has scored 20 or more in eight of the Magic’s nine games this season. Now in his fourth season in Orlando, Fournier shot 9-of-17 from the field, 1-of-5 from 3-point range and made both of his free throw attempts. Considering he is a good FT shooter, it would benefit Fournier if he can find a way to initiate more contact on his drives to the rim.