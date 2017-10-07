Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat

Jonathan Isaac

Isaac is in the infantile stages of his development. He’s extremely raw and unpolished, which has been well-documented since the Magic drafted him sixth overall in June’s NBA Draft. Despite him being far from a finished product, Isaac has shown impressive flashes in the preseason.

He’s been especially imposing on the defensive end. He uses his supreme length and instincts to alter shots and raid passing lanes. Isaac has also had some fine moments on offense. He connected on a go-ahead hook shot (goaltending called on Heat) with 50 seconds remaining in Saturday’s win.