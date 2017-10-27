Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic becoming a reliable stretch five this season was crucial for this team. With so many centers around the league extending their range and spreading the floor, it only made sense for one of the game’s most gifted offensive big men to put his name on that list.

The season is obviously young, but there’s no doubt that Vucevic has indeed enhanced his long distance shooting. Already knocking down six in one game, the seven-year NBA veteran drilled all three of his 3-point attempts during Friday’s win. He finished with 15 points in just 22 minutes.

It should also be mentioned that Vucevic, previously thought of as a weak defender, has blocked 10 shots already this season.