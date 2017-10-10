Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: #2 Jonathon Simmons

Jonathon Simmons was outstanding in his first game against his former team. We can marvel at the 20 points and the crucial alley-oop layup he connected on with just over two minutes left. But, it was the 10 assists that was really eye-popping.

Playmaking and passing is an underrated and underappreciated aspect of Simmons’ game. Mostly known for his defensive tenacity and ability to score in isolation and on drives, the once G League tryout hopeful has shown this preseason that he has excellent vision and instincts.