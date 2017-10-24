Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier came up big down the stretch, again. Like his opening night performance against the Heat, Fournier was magnificent when the pressure mounted. He scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and hit two clutch 3-pointers and all six of his free throws in the final five-and-a-half minutes. Orlando trailed by nine at the start of the fourth and by as much as 12 in the game.

Now in his fourth season with the Magic, Fournier has made two or more threes in each game this season and has knocked down all 16 of his free throw attempts.