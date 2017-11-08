Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic is definitely making a case that he is the best stretch five in the league. He continues to flourish from behind the 3-point line, knocking down another three triples during Wednesday’s victory. In his sixth season in Orlando, Vucevic has made at least one three in each of the past seven games.

Aggressive on defense as well against the Knicks with his four steals and one block, Vucevic posted 24 points (9-of-16 from field and 3-of-3 from free throw line) and five rebounds.