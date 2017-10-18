Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat: Nikola Vucevic

Trying to contain Hassan Whiteside – who recorded 26 points and 22 rebounds – is daunting. Sometimes he just flat out tires you out. Vucevic kept his composure, though, and stuffed the stat sheet.

He posted 19 points, 13 rebounds, two steals, a block and an assist in Wednesday’s victory. Vooch also buried a crucial jumper with just under two minutes remaining. He stayed out of foul trouble, as usual, and kept his hands active on defense (came up with a couple of deflections).