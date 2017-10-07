Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat

Arron Afflalo

Afflalo delivered a few clutch performances during his first stint with the Magic. He didn’t waste any time making an impact in his return. While certainly not expected to put up the kind of numbers he did in those original two seasons in Orlando, Afflalo looks like he still has enough in the tank to make a difference.

The 11-year NBA veteran scored eight straight Magic points late in the fourth quarter. He drilled two 3-pointers during that stretch and finished with 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the floor.