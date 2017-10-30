Magic's Top Performers vs. Pelicans: Jonathan Isaac

Posted: Oct 30, 2017

As Frank Vogel noted after Monday’s win, Jonathan Isaac is very poised and mature for a rookie. He (and Aaron Gordon) overcame early foul trouble to have a solid night. Extremely versatile, Isaac has the physical tools to be an elite defender.

He had a few impressive flashes on the defensive end in New Orleans, including emphatically swatting away a shot attempt by E’Twaun Moore during Orlando’s game-changing run in the fourth quarter. This play set up a Jonathon Simmons fast break AND-1 on the other end.

Isaac had missed Sunday’s game in Charlotte due to illness. Gordon, meanwhile, tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, two steals and one assist in 18 minutes.

