Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: Evan Fournier

You might not be able to name more than 10 players in the entire league this season that have played better than Evan Fournier, who delivered another outstanding performance in Friday’s victory. He erupted for 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the floor and 4-of-4 from 3-point range in only 26 minutes.

The Magic rank atop the NBA in 3-point shooting and Fournier is a big reason why. He is shooting a scorching hot 56 percent from deep. The six-year NBA veteran has also been incredibly efficient when he attacks the basket and he’s done a tremendous job limiting turnovers.