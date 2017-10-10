Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: #1 Aaron Gordon

If this preseason is any indication of what’s to come, Aaron Gordon is going to have a phenomenal year. AG delivered another sensational performance with 27 points and 11 rebounds on Tuesday. He shot 11-of-24 from the floor and buried two 3-pointers.

A gifted athlete and a tireless worker, Gordon has been ultra-aggressive and determined during the preseason. He’s done a terrific job taking advantage of mismatches, backing down smaller defenders, exploding to the hoop, knocking down tough turnaround jumpers and hitting the occasional 3-pointer.