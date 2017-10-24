Magic's Top Performers vs. Nets: Aaron Gordon

This season is just one week old and already we’ve seen two incredible individual performances. Nikola Vucevic (41 points on Friday) and Aaron Gordon (41 points on Tuesday) became the first Magic teammates to score 40 points or more in a game in the same season since the 1994-95 campaign when Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway accomplished it.

Gordon, who missed the last two games with a sprained ankle, was electrifying. He made all five of his 3-point attempts, including a go-ahead trey with 36 seconds left, shot 14-of-18 from the field overall and sank eight of his 10 free throw attempts. Brooklyn had no answer for AG’s supreme athleticism and aggressiveness.