Magic's Top Performers vs. Knicks: Evan Fournier

No need to worry, that one bad game from Evan Fournier against the Celtics was an aberration. He bounced back nicely with 23 points, five assists and five steals in Wednesday’s win. Fournier shot 9-of-16 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-point distance.

Flaunting his craftiness on drives and a smooth outside jumper, Fournier ripped apart New York’s defense. We definitely can’t ignore his playmaking and peskiness on defense, either. The six-year NBA veteran is making terrific reads out of the pick-and-roll and has been tenacious on the defensive end since the start of the season.