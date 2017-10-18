Magic's Top Performers vs. Heat: Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier doesn’t mind pressure. He’s come through in the past – for the Magic and his French national team – in big moments. He sank a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds of OT against the Timberwolves during the 2015-16 season and he was prolific down the stretch in a few EuroBasket games this past summer.

With the Heat rallying late, Fournier connected on a 3-pointer and a pair of driving layups with under three minutes left. The six-year NBA veteran finished with 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from downtown.