Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic will definitely get some consideration for NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors. Just one night after erupting for a career-best 41 points and drilling six 3-pointers, Vucevic delivered another brilliant performance with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks against the Cavs. He also was outstanding in the season opener.

It’s not just his scoring arsenal that’s been so extraordinary, though. He’s playing smart. He’s making all the right reads and he’s helping his teammates thrive. Vooch’s composure, vigilance and playmaking is inciting much of the Magic’s early success.