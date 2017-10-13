Magic's Top Performers vs. Cavs: Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon shot 43 percent (9-of-21) from 3-point range during the preseason, including knocking down three of his five attempts against the Cavs. It’s just a five-game sample but that’s extremely encouraging considering he shot just 28.8 percent from beyond the arc last year.

The feeling this past summer was that if he can mix all the athletic plays (putbacks, alley-oops, cuts, slashes, drives) with a reliable 3-point shot, AG would be a far more complete offensive player. He finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Friday’s preseason finale.