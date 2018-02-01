Ranking Top 10 Shooting Guards in NBA History

Posted: Feb 01, 2018

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best shooting guards in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Tracy McGrady

McGrady was an offensive machine. He had the whole package – creativity around the basket, spectacular athleticism and agility, and a smooth, reliable mid-range jump shot. He led the NBA in scoring in back-to-back seasons with the Magic in 2003 and 2004, and he was a seven-time All-Star throughout his career. T-Mac staged one of the most implausible late-game performances in league history when he scored 13 points in the final 35 seconds to propel the Rockets to an incredible win over the Spurs in 2004.

