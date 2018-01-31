Ranking Top 10 Power Forwards in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best power forwards in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Anthony Davis

There’s a lot to be determined with Davis and how we will view and assess him as he inches closer to the pinnacle of his career. He’s been, by and large, the NBA's most prolific power forward the past several years. He’s already piled up a few individual achievements, including earning All-Star Game MVP honors in 2017 and leading the league in blocks two straight seasons. Playoff success is now the focus for Davis, who hasn’t won a playoff game yet and has made just one postseason appearance to this point of his young career.