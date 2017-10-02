Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies

#4 Aaron Gordon

So much of Gordon’s development hinges on whether he becomes a reliable 3-point shooter or not. He’s already a gifted athlete, a terrific individual defender, supreme in transition and an explosive rim-runner. Switching back to the four last year made a huge difference.

The one main thing we’ve learned about AG since the Magic drafted him fourth overall in 2014 is that he is a true gym rat. He works tirelessly on his weaknesses. Making two of his four 3-point tries in Monday’s preseason opener was encouraging. Gordon has pretty good form and mechanics. However, sometimes he’s not balanced when he squares up.