Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies

#3 Mario Hezonja

It was just one preseason game but Hezonja looks far more confident and composed. While he struggled with his outside shot (0-of-5 from 3-point range), Hezonja was very assertive. He posted 12 points (attempted 12 shots) and took a team-high six free throw attempts (made four of them). The third-year NBA pro from Croatia also had a nifty alley-oop toss to Bismack Biyombo, who flushed home the jam early in the third quarter.

The Magic will need Hezonja to provide some instant offense off the bench in 2017-18. He never got into a rhythm last year. Frank Vogel has noted that we may see Hezonja play some “point-four,” which will help him take advantage of his court vision, instincts and playmaking abilities against more methodical and less athletic defenders.