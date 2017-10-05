Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #2 Nikola Vucevic

#2 Nikola Vucevic

At the forefront of Vucevic’s development this past summer was refining his 3-point range. He made 23 threes last season – 16 more than in his first five NBA seasons combined – and joined the growing list of spread fives around the league. Brook Lopez, DeMarcus Cousins, Marc Gasol and Karl-Anthony Towns each knocked down more than 100 3-pointers in 2016-17.

Vucevic drilled two of his three 3-point attempts in Thursday’s win. Along with Marreese Speights, who sank 103 triples with the Clippers last year, the Magic have two bigs that can stretch the floor and open up more space for Orlando’s guards when they attack the lane.