Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies

#2 Jonathon Simmons

Simmons was ultra-aggressive in his debut with the Magic. The 6’6 offseason addition had a few thunderous slams, was tenacious on defense and smooth in transition. He finished with nine points, three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes.

The Houston native brings an edge to this team. Once a random G League tryout hopeful, Simmons became a solid rotation player in his two years in San Antonio. He earned some national praise for his insistent defense on James Harden during the playoffs last season.