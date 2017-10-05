Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Mavs: #1 Aaron Gordon

#1 Aaron Gordon

Gordon looks poised and determined to have a breakout season. That is one of the top narratives gyrating around this team. The switch to the four spot after the Serge Ibaka trade last season spurred AG and he has flourished in that role.

Gordon was ultra-aggressive during his 20 minutes of action in Thursday’s preseason win. He posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and, as usual, was extremely active on defense. While he still needs to improve his shot selection (took a couple of contested long twos in isolation), Gordon’s athleticism, confidence and versatility is off the charts.