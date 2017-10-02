Ranking Magic's Top Performers vs. Grizzlies

#1 Jonathan Isaac

Nobody expects Isaac to be dazzling in his first year. He’s very unpolished, unrefined and still growing (literally). However, Isaac’s outstanding work ethic, demeanor, charisma and versatility makes him ultra-enticing and a potential star down the road. He had an impressive NBA preseason debut with a team-high 15 points to go along with three rebounds, a block and a steal.

Isaac really excelled cutting to the basket and finishing. He had a few nice slips inside that resulted in slams. The sixth overall pick in this past June’s draft eludes defenders well with his athleticism, long strides and court awareness. Isaac also showed off some of his defensive talents. He does a superb job raiding passing lanes, which helps cause deflections and opponent turnovers.