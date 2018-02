OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best dunkers in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Shawn Kemp

Many believe Kemp is the greatest in-game power dunker in NBA history. It’s hard to argue otherwise considering how resounding his jams were, especially early in his career. There was one dunk in 1992 when he stormed down the lane, ran over Alton Lister and threw down a thunderous one-handed slam.