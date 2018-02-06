Ranking Top 10 Centers in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best centers in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Bob McAdoo

The Clippers franchise actually originated in Buffalo. They were the Braves at that time, and featured some big coaching names like Dolph Schayes and Jack Ramsay. There was one player, though, that stole the show and is still the most prominent basketball name in Buffalo history. That man was McAdoo, who won the league’s scoring title in three of his first four years and was the NBA’s MVP in 1975 while playing for the Braves. While his performance fizzled a bit because of injuries, McAdoo, as a dependable reserve, helped the Lakers win two titles in the early 80s.