Ranking 10 Best Second Round Draft Picks Since 1980

#10 Rashard Lewis

The Magic would likely not have advanced to the NBA Finals in 2009 without Lewis, who was incredibly clutch throughout that playoff run. He made a pair of huge 3-pointers in the conference finals, and stepped up big time earlier that postseason when he scored 29 points in the First Round series clincher against the Sixers with Dwight Howard out serving a suspension. Stan Van Gundy transformed Lewis, who led the NBA in made threes in 2008-09, into one of the league’s original stretch fours. He also had tremendous success in Seattle and won a title in Miami. In all, Lewis was a two-time All-Star and one of the best 3-point shooters in league history.