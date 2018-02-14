Ranking 10 Greatest Left-Handed Players in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the greatest left-handed players in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Billy Cunningham

Since moving to Philadelphia in 1963, the Sixers have won two NBA championships. Cunningham had a huge influence on both those titles. In 1967, Cunningham was tremendous throughout the playoffs, recording 21 points in a series closeout win over the Celtics in the Eastern Division Finals and then scoring in double figures in all six Finals games against the Warriors. Then in 1983 as head coach, Cunningham guided Julius Erving, Moses Malone, Maurice Cheeks and that famous Sixers team to another championship.