Ranking 10 Greatest European Players in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best European players in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Drazen Petrovic

Petrovic was a budding star in the early 90s while playing in New Jersey, where he averaged better than 20 points per game in back-to-back seasons. What made him so special, though, was that he was one of the first to fully utilize the 3-point shot. Petrovic, who died tragically in a car accident in 1993, shot 44 percent from beyond the arc in his last two NBA seasons and he’s still the only player in league history to average 20 points per 36-minutes, shoot 50 percent overall and 40 percent from 3-point range for a career.