Ranking 10 Greatest Defenders in NBA History

#10 Michael Jordan

It was a toss-up for No. 10 on this list between Jordan and his All-Star sidekick for many years, Scottie Pippen. You can’t win six NBA titles in eight years without supreme defense, so it’s not a surprise Chicago’s two best players were also elite defenders. While he obviously was more known for his offensive brilliance and clutch performances, MJ was also a lockdown defender. A few years prior to capturing his first NBA championship, Jordan was recognized for his defensive excellence. He won the Defensive Player of the Year Award in 1988.