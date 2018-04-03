Ranking 10 Most Clutch Players in Magic History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the most clutch players in Magic history. Evaluations were based on how many big shots each player made while playing for the Magic and how clutch they were down the stretch of close games. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Tracy McGrady

T-Mac’s most extraordinary late-game performance actually came while playing for the Rockets when he pulled off the unthinkable, scoring 13 points in 33 seconds to stun the Spurs. But, he had his fair share of clutch moments with the Magic, too, including converting on a game-winning layup against the Sixers in 2001.