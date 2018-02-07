Ranking 10 Most Clutch Players in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the most clutch players in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Chauncey Billups

In a span of two weeks in 2003, Billups sank a pair of game-winning 3-pointers – the first against the Warriors, the second vs. the Hawks. It was at that time that Billups earned the nickname, “Mr. Big Shot,” which stayed with him throughout the rest of his career. He came up clutch time and time again, with one of his most memorable shots coming in the 2004 playoffs against the Nets when he dribbled up past half-court and banked in a game-tying triple at the buzzer to force overtime.