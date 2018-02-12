Ranking 10 Greatest Big Threes in NBA History

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the greatest "Big Threes" in NBA history. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

Tied #10 Isiah Thomas, Joe Dumars and Bill Laimbeer

The Pistons of the late 80s and early 90s were all about attitude, toughness and tenacity. It was a different game back then when being extra physical was rewarded, and Detroit, aka “The Bad Boys,” relished with this style of play. The leaders of the pack were Thomas, Dumars and Laimbeer, who guided the Pistons to three straight NBA Finals and two championships.