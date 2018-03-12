Ranking 10 Greatest NBA Players Who Came Close to Winning Title

OrlandoMagic.com's Josh Cohen ranks the best players who didn't win an NBA title but came close. For this list, players were evaluated based on their playoff performances, particularly in the years they nearly won a championship, and on their overall career achievements. The edge went to players that appeared in the Finals and were a key cog on those teams. Only retired players were considered for this feature. Click through this slideshow for full rankings and analysis.

#10 Tracy McGrady

McGrady had his best years in Orlando where he was absolutely electrifying. Just before retiring, though, T-Mac signed on with the Spurs with the hope of finally earning a championship ring. If not for Ray Allen’s unforgettable game-tying 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation in Game 6 of the 2013 Finals, McGrady would have gotten one. McGrady had an incredible career, nonetheless, which included seven All-Star appearances. He also was a two-time league scoring champion and the 2001 Most Improved Player.